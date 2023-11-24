UNDP Analyzes Potential in Kazakhstan’s Regional Creative Ecosystems

ASTANA – The second meeting in the framework of regional expert sessions on developing creative industries in Kazakhstan, aiming to analyze regional creative ecosystems, was hosted by Alikhan Bokeikhan University in Semey with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) support on Nov.21, reported UNDP’s press service.

The session focused on identifying factors influencing the creative industry’s development and determining the needs and visions of creative representatives regarding the further development of this sector in regions.

Participants also analyzed the awareness among interested parties about current national and regional initiatives in the industry’s development. They formulated proposals for adapting existing and developing new industry-specific programs.

Cultural and creative industries significantly impact the global economy, comprising 3.1% of the world’s gross development product and providing workplaces for 6.2 % of the workforce. The development of this field has the potential to spur economic growth in Kazakhstan and fully unleash the nation’s intellectual and creative capabilities.

According to Sukhrob Khojimatov, Deputy Resident Representative of the UNDP in Kazakhstan, creative industries play an essential role in forming cultural identity and sustainable economic development.

“They stimulate overall economic growth and promote entrepreneurship and new jobs. Cultural and creative initiatives also enrich our everyday experiences and contribute to forming intellectual and emotional capital, strengthening social connections,” he said.

The first regional expert meeting took place in Kyzylorda on Nov. 13. The following meetings will be held in Almaty (Nov. 24) and Astana (Dec. 5). As part of the expert sessions, workshops on utilizing digital solutions in creative professions to enhance commercialization, positioning in digital media, and branding are planned for participants.