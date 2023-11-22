UN Geneva Hosts Presentation of Book on Middle Powers by Kazakh Expert

ASTANA – The United Nations (UN) hosted the first-ever presentation of the book “Widening the Scope: How Middle Powers are Changing Liberal Institutionalism” by Kazakh expert Miras Zhiyenbayev in Geneva on Nov. 15, reported the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

This is the first book presented in this format and in this historical location at the UN’s initiative. The presentation has proved the interest of the Geneva academic and expert community, and the contribution by Kazakh research to the academic theory of international relations.

Zhiyenbayev, a leading expert of the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies (KazISS), was received by UN Geneva Director-General Tatiana Valovaya as the youngest author in the history of the UN Library and Archives.

The book about the shaping role of middle powers in the evolution of international institutions was included in the catalog of novelties of the UN Library and Archives.

The event was attended by heads of diplomatic missions and representatives of diplomatic, research and analytical circles in Geneva.