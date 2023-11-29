UN, Businesses Take Action to Achieve Sustainable Development Goals in Kazakhstan

By Staff Report in Business, International on 29 November 2023

ASTANA – The UN Resident Coordinator Office in Kazakhstan hosted the meeting to discuss the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Kazakhstan’s activities in reaching them with the business community in Astana on Nov. 28, reported the press service of the office. 

Vice Minister of National Economy Abzal Abdikarimov and UN Resident Coordinator in Kazakhstan Michaela Friberg-Storey. Photo credit: UN Resident Coordinator Office in Kazakhstan.

It is reported that the insufficient role of business in achieving the SDGs is one of the reasons why the gap emerged between today’s situation and what humanity planned to achieve by 2030. According to the SDG Index, Kazakhstan ranks 66th out of 166 countries in achieving the SDGs. 

The UN launched the UN Global Compact as a special initiative to unite businesses and accelerate the global collective impact. Today 52 companies from Kazakhstan are members of the UN Global Compact. They implement new strategies in their operations and conduct their activities following the ten universal principles outlined in the document.  

“Our collaboration with the UN Global Compact in Kazakhstan has been exceptional, and today’s gathering is another testament to that. We are fortunate to have a diverse array of individuals and organizations who grasp that sustainable development is not merely a moral obligation but a strategic advantage. Sustainable business practices are no longer a choice, they are a necessity, a path towards resilience, competitiveness, and long-term success,” said UN Resident Coordinator in Kazakhstan Michaela Friberg-Storey.

The participants of the meeting on Kazakhstan Business for Sustainable Development. Photo credit: UN Resident Coordinator Office in Kazakhstan.

Vice Minister of National Economy Abzal Abdikarimov spoke about the government’s activities to promote SDGs at the regional and national level, and the implementation of national SDGs indicators. 

The participants from the government agencies, civil society, the private sector, and youth also discussed the global impact of the SDGs and how achieving these goals can lead to a more sustainable world. 


Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, YouTube and Tiktok!

Most Recent Stories
 View More »