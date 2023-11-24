Turkistan Region to Build Largest Combined Cycle Power Plant

ASTANA – Akim (governor) of the Turkistan Region Darkhan Satybaldy laid the commemorative capsule for a combined cycle gas plant with a capacity of 1,000 megawatts in the Sairam district on Nov. 22, reported the governor’s office.

The construction of a power plant based on the Turkistan combined cycle gas plant with a shunting generation mode attracted 700 billion tenge ($1.5 billion) of investment.

The project, implemented by the Turkistan Region’s administration in collaboration with Samruk Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund, will improve the quality of electricity in the region and the country as a whole.

Satybaldy said the largest project in the region’s history is undertaken as per the national action plan for implementing President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s address.

“The energy shortage in our region will be completely resolved as soon as the project is finalized. It will also allow large enterprises and production to develop dynamically,” he stated.

With the current electrical capacity of 320 megawatts for the region’s needs, the new power plant, slated for construction in 2024 and full operational status by 2026, will triple electricity production.

The main equipment for the project is imported from the Czech Republic, Germany, and Italy.

Covering 60 hectares of land in the Sairam district, this unprecedented power plant is expected to create over 2,000 temporary jobs during construction and provide approximately 370 permanent positions upon completion.

This combined cycle power plant consumes less water per unit of electricity produced and, accordingly, produces more electricity. It does not harm the environment. The power plant does not require constant transportation of the fuel necessary for its operation by rail, which reduces the cost of power lines and electricity transportation.

The hybrid power plant in the Zhambyl Region

The Mazhilis, a lower house of the Kazakh Parliament, ratified a special agreement with France to combat global warming on Nov. 22. The document, signed in Paris on Nov. 30, 2022, aims to promote, develop and implement large projects in renewable energy sources and sustainable development in Kazakhstan.

This agreement includes plans for a one-gigawatt hybrid power plant project utilizing wind energy near the village of Mirny in the Zhambyl Region.

The project will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by at least two million tons annually, create up to 250 permanent and 2,500 temporary jobs, attract around 820 billion tenge ($1.7 billion) of investments, and generate an additional 3.6 billion kilowatt-hours of green energy.

This project is anticipated to contribute significantly to Kazakhstan’s renewable energy sector, aligning with the national goal of achieving 15% renewable energy by 2030.