Tary Cafe Brings Kazakh Culture in Heart of Chicago

ASTANA – Tary Ethno cafe, a beloved cafe in Kazakhstan, expanded its presence by opening a branch in Chicago, the United States, on Oct. 24.

“We are committed to introducing the healthy and culturally rich cuisine of Kazakhstan to foreigners. Our goal is to bring back overlooked recipes while integrating modern technologies into preparing traditional Kazakh food and beverages,” said Symbat Zharkynkyzy, the cafe’s owner, in her interview with The Astana Times.

Having lived in Chicago before, Zharkynkyzy’s knowledge of the city’s hotspots and the locals’ tastes significantly influenced the choice of the cafe’s location.

The cafe is positioned in downtown Chicago, renowned for its prominent hotels, eateries, and business hubs, making it a prime spot for the business. Zharkynkyzy highlighted a strong dedication to top-notch product quality, emphasizing their use of organic ingredients obtained both locally and from Kazakhstan.

“We use only organically sourced products, with 25-30% imported from Kazakhstan, including various types of tea, tary (millet), nabat (traditional candy sugar), kurt (dry fermented milk product), and others,” Zharkynkyzy said.

She also revealed ambitious plans to expand Tary Cafe to other major cities in the U.S., including New York, Washington D.C., and Seattle.