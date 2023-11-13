Security Council Focuses on Kazakhstan’s Transport and Logistics Capacity

By Saniya Sakenova in Nation on 13 November 2023

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Security Council addressed the strategic risks of unlocking the transport and logistics potential at a Nov. 10 meeting chaired by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, reported the Akorda press service.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chairs a meeting of the Security Council. Photo credit: Akorda

Heads of government agencies and national companies provided reports on their work to solve systemic challenges in the transportation sector, including rail, road, sea, air, and pipeline transport.

Tokayev emphasized the importance of developing transit cargo transportation, particularly along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, and expanding transport capacity to export domestic products.

He said that this requires eliminating infrastructure constraints and other barriers, improving the quality of transport and logistics services, and refining the tariff-setting system.

The council focused on synchronizing the development of industry, exports, and transit potential, adopting modern standards in infrastructure construction, and ensuring a multiplier effect for the economy from the transport and logistics industry.


