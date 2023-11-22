SCO Commends Kazakhstan’s Chairmanship within Organization

ASTANA – The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Secretary-General Zhang Ming commended Kazakhstan’s efforts within its SCO chairmanship at the meeting with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev during his working visit to Beijing, China, on Nov. 21, reported the Foreign Ministry press service.

During the meeting, Bakayev discussed multilateral cooperation and addressed the priorities of Kazakhstan’s chairmanship in the SCO for 2023-2024. Along with pondering about how to enhance the SCO activities further, the sides looked in-depth at the Action Plan for the first half of 2024 within Kazakhstan’s chairmanship.

Bakayev expressed gratitude to the Secretary-General for the support and assistance in carrying out the activities by the Kazakh side for the period of its presidency in the organization.

He said that a SCO Chair, Kazakhstan, pays special attention to the organization’s modernization and further transformation into a more effective multilateral platform to strengthen its authority and ensure mutually beneficial cooperation between the SCO member states.

Zhang said that the secretariat’s top priority is to ensure the success of the events planned within the framework of Kazakhstan’s presidency in the SCO.