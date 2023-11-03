November Delights in Astana: Events to Attend

ASTANA — The capital of Kazakhstan buzzes with a vibrant array of events and activities this first weekend of November. Whether you’re keen on sports, arts, or just in search of a good time, Astana has something for everyone. Here’s a roundup of some of the exciting events taking place over the weekend.

Art Exhibition “Izder IV: Perishte Izi” (Traces IV: Angel trace) Exhibition on Nov. 4-5

Prepare to be captivated by the “Izder IV: Perishte Izi” exhibition at the National Museum of Kazakhstan. This exhibition, dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the Honored Worker of Kazakhstan, Professor Zhumakin Kairambayev, showcases the horse in various lights. Experience how the nomadic people depict this revered creature – at times as sustenance, at other times as a mode of transport, a companion, or a protective charm, seamlessly connecting the spiritual with the terrestrial.

Venue: National Museum of Kazakhstan; 54, Tauelsizdik Ave. Tickets are available here.

Final of the Olimpbet Cup of Kazakhstan: Ordabasy Shymkent vs. Tobol Kostanay on Nov. 4

The Olimpbet Cup of Kazakhstan’s final is among the year’s most anticipated football events. It’s a true festivity for football aficionados, regardless of age. From chic photo zones and diverse entertainment areas for kids and adults to contests presented by sponsors and vibrant DJ sets, the event promises a mix of fun and excitement. The pinnacle is a riveting football clash between the top teams, guaranteed to captivate all in attendance

Venue: Astana Arena; 48, Turan Ave. Tickets are available here.

Charity Gala Show: Denis Ten Memorial Challenge 2023 on Nov. 5

Commemorate Denis Ten’s 30th anniversary with a charity gala show at Barys Arena. Denis was a prominent Kazakh figure skater. The event will spotlight special guests, including ice-skating luminaries and close friends of Denis, like Shae-Lynn Bourne from Canada and Marie-Pierre Leray from France, among others. Enjoy performances by winners of International Tournaments and students from the Denis Ten Academy. Additionally, the evening will be graced with a mesmerizing Ice Fashion Show, showcasing designers from Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, and Uzbekistan.

Venue: Barys Arena; 57, Turan Ave. Tickets are available here.

“Gauhartas” musical drama on Nov. 4

“Gauhartas” is a musical drama that unravels the secrets of a simple family in the Kazakh steppe, spanning from 1975 to the present day. The story centers around two brothers: Tastan, brought up in a strict environment, and Kairken, nurtured with warmth and affection. Their relationship becomes strained and complex with the entry of Saltanat, a bride with a melodious voice and gentle nature.

More than just a narrative about familial bonds, “Gauhartas” weaves two poignant love tales. One showcases Saltanat’s devotion to her husband, Tastan, while the other paints a picture of Kairken’s deep, unspoken affection for Saltanat, who is destined to become his sister-in-law.

Venue: Musical Theatre of Young Spectators; 47B, Omarov Street. Tickets are available here.

The World of Turkish Series on Nov. 5

The BN Team Symphony Orchestra presents a one-of-a-kind project, “The World of Turkish Series.” Fans will have the opportunity to delve deep into the ambiance of their beloved films and resonate with the emotions and experiences of the on-screen characters.

Following numerous requests by listeners, the concert program includes the main soundtracks from Turkish series such as “Magnificent Century,” “Endless Love,” “Love Bird,” “Strawberry Smell,” “You Knock on My Door,” and more.

Venue: Concert Hall of the Philharmonic Hall of the city of Astana; 32, Kenesary Street. Tickets are available on ticketon.kz.