News Digest: Foreign Media on Kazakhstan’s Expanding Partnership with EU

ASTANA – The Astana Times has picked a selection of articles on Kazakhstan published in international media worldwide. This week’s foreign media digest includes articles on Kazakhstan’s collaboration with the European Union (EU), particularly the United Kingdom (U.K.), including in the human rights sphere, raw materials, investment, trade, and other fields.

Economy Minister says Kazakhstan to expand investment and diversify trade with Europe

British outlet NE Global Media published an interview with Kazakh Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov on Nov. 22, who spoke about the country’s relations with the EU, its economic partners, and international organizations.

According to Kuantyrov, the spheres of interaction between Kazakhstan and European partners are inexhaustible and promising. He mentioned recently established partnerships in rare earth metals, green hydrogen, batteries, transportation and logistics potential, and diversification of commodity supply chains.

“We are ready to make maximum efforts to diversify and further expand the range of our cooperation,” he said.

Kazakhstan’s tribute to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights

Artur Lastayev, Kazakhstan’s Human Rights Commissioner, shared insights into the country’s progress with human rights reforms and its relationship with the EU in this crucial sphere, in an article released by EU Reporter on Nov. 22.

Lastayev wrote that Kazakhstan’s experience may offer some valuable lessons for the benefit of the global human rights landscape. That would be its most significant tribute to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which marks the 75th anniversary this year.

UK and Central Asia should deepen engagement

Emerging Europe published an article on Nov. 21 by Usen Suleimen, Director of Kazakhstan’s National Endowment for Prosperity NGO, about the recent House of Commons’ Foreign Affairs Committee report, which marks a new phase in the relationship between the U.K. and Central Asian countries, particularly Kazakhstan.

The article commends Kazakhstan’s efforts in recovering illegally withdrawn assets, noting that the formation of the Committee for the Return of Assets within the General Prosecutor’s Office is a pivotal step in strengthening Kazakhstan’s fight against financial corruption.

The article also highlights the country’s achievements in human rights reforms, stressing significant constitutional amendments following a national referendum last year, which led to the prohibition of the death penalty, and the establishment of the Constitutional Court.

Strategic Partnership: Kazakhstan and the European Union in the Raw Materials Alliance

Modern Diplomacy, a European media outlet that covers international issues, examined Kazakhstan’s position among the EU’s partners in an article published on Nov. 17.

The media outlet highlighted the EU-Kazakhstan business forum, held within the recently concluded eighth Raw Materials Week in Brussels, which emphasized the active broadening of political and economic ties between Kazakhstan and Europe.

The article underscores President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s significant contribution to Kazakhstan’s standing and influence on the global stage, noting that endeavors place Kazakhstan not only as a pivotal trading partner of the EU but also as a gateway to Central Asia.