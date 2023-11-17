Malaysia’s AirAsia Х Plans to Launch Direct Flights to Kazakhstan in 2024

By Staff Report in International on 17 November 2023

ASTANA – Malaysian low-cost airline AirAsia X plans to operate direct passenger flights on the Kuala Lumpur – Almaty route from Feb. 1 next year, reported the Kazakh Civil Aviation Committee’s press service.

Photo credit: pixabay.com.

The airline will perform regular flights four times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays utilizing an A-330 aircraft.

Established in 2006, Air Asia X is part of the Air Asia Aviation Group, with a fleet consisting of over 270 aircraft, and operating flights on more than 400 routes to 25 countries.


