KazTransOil Increases Oil Supplies to Germany by 54%

ASTANA – KazTransOil national oil transporter is increasing oil transportation volume to Germany up to 154,000 tons. The head of its transportation department Abai Beisembayev announced the company’s plans at the Issuer Day, organized by the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) on Nov. 29, reported the KazTransOil press service.

“In November, it was planned to deliver 100,000 tons of oil to Germany. By the end of this month, the oil transportation volume through the Transneft system of trunk oil pipelines [Russia’s state-owned pipeline operator] to the Adamova Zastava oil delivery point for further delivery to Germany reached 154,000 tons,” said Beisembayev.

Despite the difficult meteorological conditions in the Black Sea, Beisembayev noted the proper fulfillment of the company’s obligations to shippers.

“Due to the limitations of oil transportation through the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) system, several shippers contacted KazTransOil with the request to pump oil through our system,” he said.

He added that the company recently conducted additional works with Transneft in pumping the Karachaganak Petroleum Operating B.V. (KPO) oil.

Beisembayev noted that KazTransOil took 55,000 tons of oil for storage – 23,000 tons from KPO and 32,000 tons from oil producing companies of the Kashagan oil field.

On the sidelines of the official three-day visit of German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to Astana in June this year, Kazakh Energy Minister Almasadam Satkaliyev spoke about the possibilities of boosting oil exports to Germany.

German President Steinmeier also visited the port of Kuryk and assessed the transport and logistics projects of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR).