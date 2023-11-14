Kazakhstan’s Radmir Khaibullin Wins International Competition for Accordion

ASTANA – Radmir Khaibullin, an 11-year-old accordionist, took the Trophée Mondial de l’Accordéon, securing first place in the Classique category of 12 and under, the competition’s press service announced on Nov. 12.

Trophée Mondial de l’Accordéon is a prestigious event for accordion players globally with a history of over 70 years. Since 2020, the competition has been held online, which was quite challenging for the young player.

Khaibullin presented a video performance featuring works “Fugue in D major” by Johann Sebastian Bach, “Love Song” by Mark Fradkin, and “Fast Train” by Yuri Gavrilov. With this set, he triumphed at the French contest, bringing the first international open trophée to Kazakhstan.

Khaibullin is a fifth-grade boarding school student for gifted children at the Kazakh National University of Arts. He was just five years old when he first took the accordion.

Khaibullin is preparing for the upcoming national competition Astana Merey and an international competition in Barnaul, where he will represent Kazakhstan with Ruslan Turayev, his teacher and accomplished laureate of international music competitions, in December.

Video credit: Khabar 24