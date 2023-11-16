Kazakhstan’s Population Reaches 20 Million

ASTANA – The population of Kazakhstan reached 20 million people on Nov. 14, reported the Bureau of National Statistics.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated citizens on this significant milestone. “A happy family is the foundation of national well-being and the country’s sustained progress. The state will continue to work to fortify family values, protect motherhood and childhood,” Tokayev wrote on his X account.

Five newborns, including three boys and two girls from the Akmola, Atyrau, Zhetisu, Turkistan and Ulytau Regions, became the 20 millionth citizens of Kazakhstan.

In 1991, the country’s population stood at 16.4 million people. During the years of independence, Kazakhstan’s population grew by 22.3%.

The number of births increased by 14.7% from 353,200 recorded in 1991 to 403,900 people in 2022. The most significant surge in the birth rate occurred in 2021, reaching a peak of 446,000 children.