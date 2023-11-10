Kazakhstan’s Employment Soars to Nine Million People

ASTANA – The 2021 census reveals that the overall employed population surpassed 9,188,000 people, showing a growth of 39.2% compared to the 2009 census, according to a Nov. 9 report by the Kazakh Bureau of National Statistics.

The bureau has released a new compilation on population employment based on the results of the 2021 population census, which includes indicators breaking down employment levels by industry, gender, age, and dynamic changes.

Urban residents constitute the majority of the employed population, comprising 62.5% or over 5.7 million people out of the total employed population. In 2009, the share of the employed population in cities was 57.1% or 3.8 million people.

The proportion of individuals with higher education rose from 27.1% to 30.8%.

The percentage of women in employment increased from 45% in 2009 to 48% in 2021, representing a rise of 1.4 million people.

The primary employment sector for citizens is agriculture, with 1.41 million people or 15.3% (compared to 17.9% in 2009), followed by wholesale and retail trade, employing 1.35 million people or 14.7% (compared to 12.9% in 2009). The third-highest employment sector is industry, with one million people or 11.1% (compared to 11.5% in 2009).

Of the total employed population, the highest proportion of men, at 17%, is engaged in agriculture, while women, at 16%, are primarily employed in the trade sector.