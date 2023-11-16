Kazakhstan’s Economy Grows Nearly 5% in Ten Months

By Saniya Sakenova in Business on 16 November 2023

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s economic growth reached 4.9% in January-October, with positive dynamics in the real sector totaling 3.8% and in the service sector – 5.4%, said Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov at a Nov. 15 government meeting chaired by Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

Alikhan Smailov. Photo credit: primeminister.kz.

An increase was observed in such sectors as the mining industry (6%), the manufacturing industry (over 3%), mechanical engineering (27%), the light industry (approximately 12%), and the construction sector (12.5%).

The growth rate of investment in fixed capital reached 12.6%, with an increased influx in transport and warehousing by 58%, healthcare – 40%, trade – 38%, education – 18%, agriculture – 8.7%, industry – 8.3%.

As stated by Kuantyrov, gas production in the country increased by 9.7%, oil production – 9.3%, and production of other minerals – 14%.

According to preliminary results, Kazakhstan’s foreign trade turnover grew 2.4% to $102 billion in January-September, with exports exceeding $57 billion and imports surpassing $44 billion. The country’s positive trade balance stood at $13 billion.

The Prime Minister emphasized that Kazakhstan’s economy has adapted to difficult conditions, maintaining its growth rate. The country reduced inflation to 10.8% due to the measures taken on time.


Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, YouTube and Tiktok!

Most Recent Stories
 View More »