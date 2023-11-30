Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan Agree to Develop China-Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran Transport Corridor  

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan reached an agreement in developing the China–Kazakhstan–Turkmenistan–Iran corridor during the Kazakh-Turkmen working group’s first meeting on developing transport, transit, and logistics on Nov. 26-27 in Ashgabat, reported the Kazakh Transport Ministry press service.

The meeting was co-chaired by Kazakh Deputy Minister of Transport Talgat Lastayev and Deputy Director-General of the Transport and Communications Agency under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Batyr Annayev.

The parties signed a protocol and a memorandum on transport connectivity. The memorandum expands cooperation between the two countries in the rail and sea transport sector.

It outlines intentions to increase traffic volumes across the two countries’ territories, create favorable tariff conditions, and adopt joint measures to harmonize infrastructure development and introduce digital solutions in information exchange.

The working group has also reviewed the positive dynamics of forming a flexible, competitive tariff policy in the railway communication system.

As part of a working trip to Ashgabat, Lastayev took part in an international sustainable development conference addressing the transport industry’s prospects.

Two weeks ago, Turkmenistan proposed intensifying transportation along the China-Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran transport and transit corridor during the 17th meeting of the intergovernmental Turkmen-Iranian Commission on economic cooperation. The meeting highlighted the corridor’s high efficiency in saving time.