Kazakhstan to Introduce Special Economic Zones in Six Airports

ASTANA – The Kazakh Ministry of Transport announced plans to introduce special economic zones (SEZs) on the airport premises in Astana, Almaty, Shymkent, Aktau, Aktobe, and Karagandy, reported the ministry’s press service on Nov. 23.

Kazakh Transport Minister Marat Karabayev met with representatives from akimats (local administrations) and aviation enterprises to address the SEZs establishment and to identify other regional airports needing to create a special economic regime.

The decision is driven by the readiness to stimulate airport cargo flows and improve the country’s national transport infrastructure.

“The creation of SEZs in airports is a common international practice, which has proved itself well in the air harbors of Dubai, Singapore, Shannon, and Riyadh,” reads the ministry’s statement.

Kazakhstan has 14 SEZs with different industry orientations in 12 regions nationwide, particularly in the Khorgos-Eastern Gate logistics hub, Turkistan, a center of international tourism and pilgrimage, and the Aktau Seaport, which has incorporated the ports of Aktau and Kuryk this summer.