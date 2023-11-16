Kazakhstan to Become One of Europe’s Green Energy Exporters

ASTANA – Kazakhstan has signed an agreement with Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan to create a project to export green energy to Europe, the Kazakh Energy Ministry’s press service reported on Nov. 15.

Energy and economy ministers of the three countries agreed to prepare technical specifications and establish a joint venture for the export of eco-friendly energy at a meeting in Baku dedicated to the prospects for exporting electricity from Central Asian countries to Europe through Azerbaijan.

Following the meeting, the ministers signed a joint communiqué highlighting the renewable energy potential of their countries. They expressed their readiness to join the project to export electricity from alternative sources to Europe.

The meeting participants will form a joint working group to develop terms of reference for cooperation in energy exchange, emphasizing renewable energy sources.

The group will be assigned to explore opportunities for developing and exporting green hydrogen and green ammonia and create the necessary infrastructure.

The ministers concurred on initiating a tender to prepare a preliminary feasibility study based on the approved technical specifications.

They will also explore the prospect of creating a joint venture to implement the project.

The next meeting of the ministers will take place in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.