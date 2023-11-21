Kazakhstan Takes Part in Meeting As Part of Global South Summit

ASTANA — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Murat Nurtleu, at the invitation by India’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Subrahmaniyam Jaishankar, participated in a ministerial meeting India and the Global South: Joint Development for a Better Future on Nov. 17, a crucial component of the second Voice of the Global South Summit, ministry’s press service reported.



Commencing his speech, Nurtleu congratulated India for successfully concluding its presidency of the G20 this year. Emphasizing the strategic partnership between Astana and New Delhi, he underscored the importance of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Global South, highlighting the necessity to enhance transport connectivity and diversify transport routes.

Nurtleu shared Kazakhstan’s aspirations to emerge as a high-tech exporter. Pointing to the Astana Hub technology park, he proposed it as an ideal platform for experts from India and the Global South to intensify collaboration in technology and innovation.

A pivotal focus of the summit was climate disasters, with the minister shedding light on Kazakhstan’s commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2060. Stressing the need for global collaboration, Nurtleu invited counterparts to participate in the United Nations Regional Climate Summit to take place in Kazakhstan in 2026.

Furthermore, Nurtleu addressed the pressing issue of biological risks, recalling President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s proposal to establish an International Biosafety Agency to facilitate technology transfer and exchange expertise among countries in biosafety.

Concluding his remarks, the Kazakh Foreign Minister expressed Kazakhstan’s readiness to collaborate with partners in an inclusive, multilateral, and goodwill spirit, urging joint action to address international agenda challenges.

Prime ministers and foreign ministers from several Asian, African, and Oceanian nations participated in the meeting, signifying a concerted effort towards shared development goals.