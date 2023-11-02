Kazakhstan Takes Part in First SCO Transport Forum in Tashkent

ASTANA – Kazakh Deputy Minister of Transport Talgat Lastayev underlined the excellent transport and logistics potential of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states in the construction and use of Eurasian transit corridors during a Nov. 1 first SCO Transport Forum in Tashkent, reported the ministry’s press service.

Addressing the meeting participants, Lastayev mentioned Kazakhstan’s efforts to develop the region’s transport and transit potential, focusing on the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR).

“East-West multimodal transport connectivity can play an important role in the future, as transport becomes increasingly multimodal and new opportunities arise to improve existing and develop new Eurasian transport networks. Our region is a key region connecting Europe and East Asia, as well as an important region for China’s Belt and Road Initiative and Europe’s Global Gateway Initiative,” Lastayev emphasized.

Lastayev spoke about his country’s work to increase the transit of goods to European markets and Central Asia through the terminal in the Lianyungang seaport in Jiangsu Province, China.

On the sidelines of the transport forum, the parties signed several international documents. Lastayev signed a memorandum of understanding on the creation and development of the Belarus – Russia – Kazakhstan – Uzbekistan – Afghanistan – Pakistan international transport corridor.

The Uzbek capital also hosts the second International Aviation Forum, the TransLogistica Uzbekistan 2023 exhibition, and the 12th Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) ministerial meeting on transport.