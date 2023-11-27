Kazakhstan Subsidizes Women Entrepreneurs’s Projects Worth $1.3 Billion in Two Years

ASTANA – Kazakhstan has subsidized approximately 17,000 projects of women entrepreneurs worth 638 billion tenge ($1.3 billion) over the last year and ten months of 2023, Vice Minister of National Economy Bauyrzhan Omarbekov said at the 6th Forum of Kazakhstan’s Rural Women on Nov. 17, reported the ministry’s press service.

Omarbekov stated that the government is committed to providing extensive state support for business development. Within financial and non-financial support, 13,000 projects worth 114 billion tenge ($247.7 million) were guaranteed, and 147,000 consultations were provided to women entrepreneurs.

Kazakhstan has 20 women’s entrepreneurship development centers that offer training and an opportunity to attract funding. During their operation, the centers delivered over 7,000 services.

The regions witness the successful implementation of the One Village, One Product project, which aims to develop and strengthen the local communities’ potential and improve the well-being of rural residents.

To date, the project has identified the most promising products in regions that have market potential. Additionally, the Women in Business program is in full swing.

According to Omarbekov, the “clean slate” regulatory policy and the new Tax Code will improve business conditions and reduce the administrative burden. While maintaining existing incentives, the government offers new measures to support businesses.

The forum brought together over 200 women entrepreneurs from across the country.