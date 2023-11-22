Kazakhstan Secures $1.6 Billion Investments: Pfizer, Çalık Holding, and Global Giants Spearhead Economic Transformation

ASTANA — Pfizer, Çalık Holding, Alarko Holding, and several other foreign companies have inked new contracts for projects worth $ 1.6 billion during the Kazakhstan Round Table on Global Investment (KGIR) held on Nov. 17, with the presence of Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, the Prime Minister’s press service reported.

Overall, 26 memorandums and commercial documents were signed across various sectors, including the agro-industrial complex, mining and metals industry, healthcare, light industry, mechanical engineering, education, and production of building mixtures and chemical products.

Pfizer, a global pharmaceutical giant, is set to establish the production of the innovative pneumococcal vaccine Prevenar 20 in Kazakhstan. Prime Minister Smailov stressed the importance of implementing all of Pfizer’s initiatives and investment projects in the country, highlighting the positive impact of the Prevenar 13 vaccine on reducing pneumonia incidence among children during a meeting with Pfizer regional president Patrick van der Loo. He also welcomed Pfizer’s plans to open a new regional office covering the Caucasus, Central Asia, and Mongolia.

“Kazakhstan is interested in attracting investment and advanced technologies. I am confident that localization of Pfizer drugs production will give impetus to the development of the pharmaceutical industry of our state,” said Smailov.

Çalık Holding is set to construct a plant for processing legumes in the Kostanai Region. Alarko Holding, a prominent Turkish company, is set to build a new-format greenhouse complex in Shymkent, contributing $650 million and creating 5,000 new jobs. The Turkish company ISIKLAR PACKAGING Ltd. will establish a plant in Shymkent to produce kraft roll paper, further fostering regional growth.

Discussions with the head of the Austrian company Lasselsberger Group, Joseph Lasselsberger, centered around constructing factories for ceramic tiles, dry mixes, and glue production in Kazakhstan. Prime Minister Smailov emphasized Kazakhstan’s commitment to long-term cooperation with strategic investors like Lasselsberger.

During a meeting with the General Director of Al Rajhi International for Investment, co-chairman of the Kazakh-Saudi Business Council, Ahmed Ali Al-Dakhil, Smailov noted that Kazakhstan is interested in modernizing the systems of the agro-industrial complex and introducing innovative agricultural marketing programs.

“Signing a memorandum of cooperation with your company on the implementation of joint projects is an important step in strengthening our partnership. The agro-industrial complex of Kazakhstan has great potential for further development,” said Alikhan Smailov.

Roche plans to localize original biotechnological drugs, and Alstom will establish a car repair depot and a head service center for servicing electric locomotives in Kazakhstan.

As part of KGIR, ceremonies honored the best foreign investors across various sectors. Among the awardees were Knauf Group for long-term partnership, Wabtec Corporation for investment activity, Eni S.p.A. for sustainable development, Honeywell for innovative production, and Coca-Cola Içecek Kazakhstan for social responsibility. Industry awards were also presented to Aitas KZ, Ordamed, Nobel AFF, Alarko Holding, and Alageum Electric for their significant contributions to various sectors.

The KGIR, an annual gathering of heads of large industrial enterprises, financial sector representatives, politicians, and global experts, attracted participants from Great Britain, Vietnam, Germany, Canada, Qatar, China, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, United States, Türkiye, France, and the Czech Republic. The event serves as a platform for fostering international cooperation and attracting strategic investments to Kazakhstan.