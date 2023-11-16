Kazakhstan Produces 74.8 Million Tons of Oil in Ten Months

ASTANA – Kazakhstan produced 74.8 million tons of oil in ten months of 2023, Energy Minister Almasadam Satkaliyev said at a Nov. 15 meeting with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, reported the Akorda press service.

Satkaliyev said the country produced 11.2 million tons of petroleum products, 48.7 billion cubic meters of gas, 93.5 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity, and 15,350 tons of uranium.

Speaking about the introduction of additional control over the winter heating season, the minister noted that 5.5 million tons of coal and 100,000 of fuel oil have been prepared to supply energy facilities. Tokayev instructed to closely monitor this issue.

Satkaliyev briefed the President on the measures being taken to develop the national electrical grid and the new electricity selling mechanism, put in place in June. Tokayev set a task to keep under special control the implementation of projects to modernize the energy infrastructure.

Regarding future plans for the country’s gasification, the President assigned the ministry to take measures ensuring uninterrupted supplies of fuels and liquefied petroleum gas to the domestic market.