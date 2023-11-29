Kazakhstan Participates in Regional Dialogue on Transboundary Conservation in Central Asia

ASTANA – Kazakhstan took part in the Regional Dialogue on Transboundary Conservation in Central Asia, held on Nov. 28-30 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, reported the press service of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

The event also brought together government representatives from the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan, along with national and international organizations, to advance cooperation of Central Asian countries to safeguard biodiversity and promote sustainable natural resource management.

Transboundary conservation is a way to overcome differences in policy, management, and governance structures across ecosystems divided by borders by promoting cooperation between relevant parties of the involved countries.

The benefits range from ecological advantages, such as thriving wildlife and increased ecosystem services, to political and economic cooperation and social development.

Marco Mantovanelli, World Bank Country Manager for Uzbekistan, welcomed the collaborative efforts of Central Asian countries in transboundary biodiversity conservation, reaffirming the bank’s commitment to supporting the regional dialogue and concrete actions in this area.

Transboundary conservation holds particular importance for Central Asia, as it contributes to the long-term survival of migratory species. It enlarges the area under conservation management, reduces fragmentation, and enhances regional connectivity. It is home to critical migratory corridors hosting unique species such as wild herds of goitered gazelle and saiga antelope.

Director of IUCN’s Regional European Office, Boris Erg, highlighted the importance of a shared vision, political leadership, and broad community participation in successful transboundary conservation.

“This year’s inscription of Cold Winter Deserts of Turan as a transnational World Heritage site is a clear sign of improved capacity and potential for conservation excellence in Central Asia,” he said.

The IUCN is now supporting the finalization of a framework plan for transboundary cooperation between Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, and Uzbekistan, all committed to coordinated action in the Western Tien Shan mountains region.

At the event, the IUCN will conduct a training session on transboundary conservation, introducing a Diagnostic Tool for Transboundary Conservation Planners.

This tool helps evaluate the feasibility of establishing transboundary initiatives, developing strategies to manage stakeholders’ interests, mitigating the risks that could hinder the process, reaching consensus on joint management objectives and approaches, and creating a shared vision and roadmap.

The German federal enterprise for international cooperation, Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), conveyed its support for regional transboundary cooperation in protected areas in Central Asia through three regional programs focusing on building the capacities of rangers and strengthening ecological and economic development across borders.

The event also features discussions on peace parks and environmental peacebuilding, the economic impact of nature-based tourism in Central Asia, and the role of local communities in the management and conservation of protected areas.