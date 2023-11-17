Kazakhstan Outlines SCO Priorities and Initiatives for Foreign Media

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s National Coordinator for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Murat Mukushev overviewed the ongoing activities of the SCO and outlined the key directions, priorities, and tasks during the country’s chairmanship in 2023-2024 at a Nov. 16 briefing for foreign media at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Mukushev drew attention to the events hosted by Kazakhstan to deepen cooperation in the political, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres.

Stability, sustainable development, trade, digitalization, high technology, innovation, smart agriculture, transport connectivity, and food and environmental security for the prosperity of the people have become the SCO’s common trends.

Mukushev spoke about joint work being carried out at Kazakhstan’s suggestion to prepare the SCO initiative On World Unity for a Just Peace and Harmony, explore the creation of a joint SCO Investment Fund, and form a partnership network of large strategic ports and logistics centers.

Kazakhstan also seeks to continue cooperation in digitalization and the environment. The events including the SCO Year of the Environment, the Digital Forum to support start-ups and innovations, and the international conference The Golden Horde and its Legacy are expected.

The SCO follows improvement procedures based on principles of equality, mutual consultation and trust, and respect for cultural diversity. Mukushev highlighted one of the main tasks of Kazakhstan’s chairmanship, which is to develop a common strategic vision for enhancing the SCO’s effectiveness.