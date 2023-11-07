Kazakhstan Outlines Its Vision on Regional and Global Issues at World Policy Conference

ASTANA – At the 16th World Policy Conference held from Nov. 3-5 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko outlined Kazakhstan’s approach to addressing regional and global challenges, reported the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

The conference, themed “The International System between Globalization and Disintegration: Which Forces Will Prevail?” brought together over 200 government representatives, leading think tanks, and international companies from Africa, Asia, Europe, and the United States.

At the session on Eurasian perspectives concerning evolving geopolitical configurations, Vassilenko reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to the principles of the United Nations (UN) Charter, emphasizing respect for territorial integrity, border inviolability, and state sovereignty, which are fundamental to resolving international conflicts and disputes.

The Kazakh diplomat also echoed President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s calls for UN reform, stressing the need to increase the authority of the UN General Assembly as the most representative body, and expand UN Security Council membership to include states from various global regions, particularly middle powers.

Vassilenko expressed Kazakhstan’s interest to expedite a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan and establish an atmosphere of trust and cooperation in the region. He noted that such developments would facilitate the reopening and unblocking of transport communications in the South Caucasus, which would benefit the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

Speaking about the development in Central Asia, the minister outlined three interrelated trends. The first concerns socio-economic and environmental security challenges exacerbated by global warming, along with political security issues arising from the situation in Afghanistan.