Kazakhstan Introduces SpaceX Starlink Internet, Accelerates 5G Regionally  

ASTANA – The Kazakh government approved the Accessible Internet national project on Nov. 7, which aims to provide the population with broadband access to the worldwide network at a speed of at least 100 megabits per second (Mbps), reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

October marked the first results as Kazakhstan introduced broadband internet in 10 rural schools using SpaceX Starlink technology in a test mode. It is now planned to provide 2,000 rural schools with high-speed Starlink internet, a satellite internet constellation operated by the American SpaceX aerospace company.

The national project scheduled for 2024 – 2027 will receive a budget exceeding 1.5 trillion tenge (US$3.2 billion). Extra-budgetary contributions will be the primary source of funding.

According to the Prime Minister’s press secretary Dinara Alimova, the construction of an extensive network of fiber-optic communication lines will be carried out with a focus on rural areas. They will be installed in more than 3,000 villages for a balanced development of digital infrastructure.

Alimova noted the government’s plans to set up 487 antenna-mast structures to extend mobile internet coverage along 17,000 kilometers of roadways.

Kazakhstan will also continue to expand the 5G network within the project.

During the Nov. 8 government meeting, Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov instructed the officials to ensure high-speed internet in remote settlements, especially educational facilities, and eliminate regulatory barriers related to the simplification of equipment installation procedures and the timely provision of land plots.

Kazakh Minister of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry Bagdat Musin noted that more than 800 5G base stations have been installed nationwide.

By 2025, Kazakhstan is gearing up to introduce 5G not only in cities of national significance but in all regional centers.