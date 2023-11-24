Kazakhstan Hosts 325 Refugees from Five Countries

ASTANA – Kazakhstan has provided asylum for 325 refugees from five countries, reported the Kazakh Ministry of Labor and Social Protection on Nov. 24.

Refugees from Afghanistan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Syria, and China are protected by the principle of non-expulsion from the country.

Foreigners who received asylum in Kazakhstan are supported by the state structures following the country’s obligations under the signed United Nations (UN) 1951 Refugee Convention on Dec. 15, 1998.

The ministry formed a working group focused on facilitating access to health care, education, and social assistance for refugees to fulfill international commitments related to refugee protection.

It includes representatives of the Kazakh government, public organizations, and international experts, particularly from the UN Refugee Agency.

In May this year, the UN Refugee Agency and the ministry signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen cooperation on protecting and integrating refugees and asylum-seekers in Kazakhstan.

Over the past 30 years, the UN has implemented over 400 projects in Kazakhstan to reduce inequality, modernize institutions, diversify the economy, and support the most vulnerable groups – children, women, older adults, migrants, and refugees.