Kazakhstan Exports 2.8 Million Tons of Oil from Aktau Port in Ten Months

ASTANA – KazTransOil national oil transporter exported 2.8 million tons of Kazakh oil from the Aktau port in January-October, 981,000 tons or 54% more than in the same period last year, the company reported on Nov. 16.

The volume of oil shipped from the Aktau port to the port of Baku increased by 964,000 tons to 1.1 million, and to the Makhachkala port – by 17,000 tons to 1.6 million.

Following the instructions of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to increase the volume of oil transportation along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, KazMunayGas national oil and gas company and Azerbaijan’s SOCAR signed an agreement in 2022 to transport 1.5 million tons of oil per year from the Tengiz field in the direction of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline.

Also, KazTransOil delivered 690,000 tons of Kazakh oil through the trunk oil pipeline system of Russia’s state-owned pipeline operator Transneft to the Adamowo-Zastawa point for further delivery to Germany.

The company plans to supply 100,000 tons of Kazakh oil to Germany in November.

KazTransOil confirmed the availability of technical capacity to transport 1.2 million tons of Kazakh oil a year via the same route, as per an annual application submitted in December last year within the Kazakh-Russian intergovernmental agreement signed on June 7, 2002.