Kazakhstan Explores Enhanced Cooperation with Hungary 

ASTANA – Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu engaged in discussions with Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó on Nov. 21 in Budapest, exploring avenues for strengthening Kazakh-Hungarian cooperation, reported the ministry’s press service.

The discussion centered on cooperation in political, trade, economic, and cultural-humanitarian spheres and collaboration within international and regional organizations.

“Hungary is our close ally, as well as the only country in the Central and Eastern Europe that has established a strategic partnership with us. We are united not only by political and economic interests, but also by common historical roots, kinship and fraternal relations,” said Nurtleu.

In turn, Szijjártó expressed contentment with the high level of the established partnership between the countries across various cooperation areas.

“We are ready to develop the current directions of our partnership and will put all efforts into it. Hungarian companies have good opportunities in Kazakhstan,” he said.

The talks focused on expanding trade, economic, and investment ties, including cooperation in the energy sector. The parties acknowledged unrealized potential between the countries and confirmed their readiness for active collaboration in exploring specific joint projects.

Over the last two decades, investments exceeding $300 million have been attracted from Hungary to Kazakhstan. Ongoing negotiations concern implementing investment projects totaling $490 million in machinery, agriculture, and logistics.

The discussions also addressed the education of Kazakh students in Hungary, emphasizing the need for training technical specialists. Hungary allocates 250 grants annually for the education of Kazakh students, with over 1,000 currently studying there.

International issues of cooperation and coordination, including the simplification of the European Union visa regime for Kazakh citizens, were part of the discussions. The parties concluded by signing a working plan for 2024-2026.

During his visit, the Kazakh minister met with Zsolt Hernádi, President of the MOL Group, a Hungarian oil and gas company. The talks covered the company’s successful activities in Kazakhstan, including the impending launch of the Rozhkovskoye major gas condensate field in the West Kazakhstan Region.