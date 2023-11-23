Kazakhstan Explores Collaboration with African Union Through KazAID

ASTANA — Kazakh Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union Barlybai Sadykov met with key officials from the African Union (AU) Commission focusing on the potential collaboration between the Kazakhstan Agency for International Development (KazAID) and the AU Commission on Nov. 16, Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service reported.

Sadykov met with Education, Science, Technology, and Innovation Commissioner Mohammed Belhocine and Commissioner for Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy, and Sustainable Environment Josefa Leonel Correia Sacko.

The parties agreed to instruct their respective experts to engage in working consultations, focusing on the technical aspects of project cooperation between the AU Commission and KazAID. The goal is to develop specific projects that can be presented for further consideration.

The high-level talks also centered on evaluating the current state of collaboration between Kazakhstan and the African Union Commission and exploring prospects.

Parties acknowledged the increasing geopolitical significance of a united Africa as an important global player, emphasizing the continent’s robust industrialization efforts. Additionally, the meeting highlighted the alignment of approaches between Kazakhstan and African nations in addressing peace, security, and development issues, both on the African continent and in the international arena.

Ambassador Sadykov underscored Kazakhstan’s keen interest in establishing joint initiatives with the AU Commission, particularly confidence-building measures in Africa and technical assistance for development projects. He elaborated on Kazakhstan’s desire to collaborate with the AU Commission on education-related projects, student exchange programs, and capacity-building courses in agriculture, food security, and environmental protection.

Commissioner Belhocine commended Kazakhstan’s achievements in education and socio-economic development, noting the country’s remarkable transformation from an aid recipient to a donor nation in a relatively short period. He highlighted the ongoing challenges faced by certain African states that continue to be aid-dependent and emphasized the paramount importance of education and skill development within the framework of Agenda 2063 for Africa’s sustainable development.

Commissioner Correia Sacko expressed enthusiasm for potential technical cooperation with KazAID in agricultural sciences and food security.

Concluding the meeting, parties affirmed their commitment to intensify collaborative efforts across various promising areas of cooperation.