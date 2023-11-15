Kazakhstan Deploys Peacekeeping Contingent to UN Mission in Lebanon

ASTANA — Kazakhstan sent the tenth peacekeeping contingent on Nov. 13 to assume duties in the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), following their predecessors’ completion of a six-month service period, reported the Kazakh Ministry of Defense press service.

The selection process for the six service members slated for deployment underwent a meticulous evaluation, considering various factors such as professional aptitude as peacekeepers, moral and psychological well-being, physical fitness, and proficiency in a foreign language.

Major Zhasulan Yesmambetov, the commander of the peacekeeping contingent, expressed confidence in the readiness of the departing unit.

“The unit leaving for Lebanon has undergone high-quality training. I am confident that we will fulfill the assigned tasks within the mission at the proper level,” he said.

During the forthcoming six-month deployment, the Kazakh military personnel will be part of the Indian peacekeeping battalion. The exemplary professionalism of the Kazakh peacekeepers has garnered recognition from both the mission command and the Lebanese Armed Forces, with whom joint patrols are regularly conducted.

Kazakhstan and peacekeeping contingents from various nations actively engage in peacekeeping missions globally, including the ongoing mission in Lebanon. The rotation of Kazakh peacekeepers in Lebanon is considered crucial, ensuring the continuity and effectiveness of their involvement in international peacekeeping efforts.

“This practice allows Kazakhstan to continue its contribution to efforts to maintain peace and security in the world,” reads the ministry’s statement.