Kazakhstan and Togo Seek Alliance in Grain Export, Mining and Digitalization

ASTANA – Kazakhstan explores grain export, mining, and digitalization implementation opportunities with Togo, as was announced at the joint press briefing with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the Togolese President Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé on Nov. 28 in Astana, reported the Akorda press service.

“Strengthening cooperation with African countries is one of the main directions of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy,” said Tokayev in his statement to journalists.

“Although our states are far apart, we are ready to establish closer contacts with Togo. We fully support this country’s desire for mutually beneficial cooperation,” he added.

Next year marks the 10th anniversary of diplomatic relations based on friendship and mutual support between Kazakhstan and Togo. Today is the time to give those relations a new impetus, according to the President.

Both sides discussed developing new ties in agriculture, new technologies, joint mining, production, and investment areas.

“We agreed to instruct the governments of our countries to take specific measures to increase trade turnover. In particular, we indicated that Kazakhstan has tremendous opportunities for exporting grain crops to Togo. As you know, the Islamic Organization for Food Security was established at our country’s initiative. I called on Togo to become a member of this organization and use its potential,” said the President.

Given the two countries’ abundant natural resources, there are opportunities for joint work on exploration, mining, and development of deposits of iron, phosphate, bauxite, and other rare-earth minerals, according to Tokayev.

“Along with this, there was a comprehensive discussion of cooperation between the two countries in the transportation and logistics sector. Kazakhstan was invited to consider the potential of the port of Lomé, the second largest port in West Africa. We must make every effort to develop a mutually beneficial partnership. Therefore, I invited Togo entrepreneurs to participate next year in the Astana International Forum, where they will be able to familiarize themselves with the economic potential of Kazakhstan,” added President Tokayev.

In cultural and humanitarian cooperation domains, President Tokayev offered the youth of Togo to study at Kazakh universities.

Gnassingbé said that Togo pays special attention to cooperation with Kazakhstan and is interested in developing a strategic partnership at interregional and continental levels.

“I think Togo may be of interest to Kazakh investors as a country that has an established trade turnover with the countries of West Africa, the total population of which exceeds 300 million people. We are pleased to develop our cooperation in the agricultural sector. Today, Kazakhstan has great opportunities to supply grain to Togo,” said Gnassingbé.

“Your country has made significant progress in digitalization. We also intend to implement digitalization projects in our country and establish cooperation. We can learn much from you in this regard,” he added.