Kazakhstan and Serbia Sign Intergovernmental Agreements in Military, Culture, and Sports Cooperation

ASTANA – Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu paid an official visit to Belgrade, where he met with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and held intergovernmental negotiations on economic cooperation and security on Nov. 29, reported the ministry’s press service. As a result of his visit, Kazakhstan and Serbia signed intergovernmental agreements on military-technical cooperation and interoffice memorandums on cooperation in culture and sports.

During the meeting with President Vucic, Nurteu said, “Astana and Belgrade have every reason to be proud of trusting relations based on common interests.” He shared an invitation from Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to visit Astana next year.

Serbian President Vucic noted the high level of cooperation between the countries, the development of sustainable political dialogue, and the effective interaction both in bilateral format and within international structures.

The parties addressed the global and regional agenda and outlined prospects in military-technical cooperation, agriculture, transport and logistics, tourism, education, and culture.

The Kazakh foreign minister has also met with Serbian First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic to discuss expanding trade, economic, and investment ties. The parties noted the growth in bilateral trade turnover, which tripled and reached $73.8 million last year.

Nurtleu emphasized the need to diversify trade relations and highlighted Kazakhstan’s interest in transferring Serbia’s technologies and best practices in agriculture.

The foreign ministers agreed to step up cooperation according to the free trade agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) and Serbia and the mechanisms of the intergovernmental Kazakh-Serbian Commission on trade and economic cooperation.

“Serbia is a friendly country and a reliable partner of Kazakhstan in the Balkan region. We attach great importance to strengthening comprehensive Kazakh-Serbian cooperation,” said Nurtleu.

Speaking about cultural and humanitarian ties, the foreign ministers expressed their readiness for their support, which is facilitated by the agreement on a visa-free regime for citizens of both countries.

On the same day, the Kazakh foreign minister discussed military-technical cooperation with the Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Defense of Serbia Milos Vucevic.

The signed documents between the countries laid a legal foundation for reinforcing intergovernmental and business mechanisms for the practical implementation of joint projects in the military-technical field, culture, and sports.