Kazakhstan and San Marino to Establish Visa-Free Regime

By Aiman Nakispekova in International on 10 November 2023

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and San Marino signed an agreement on mutual visa exemption to boost tourism, enhance business relations, and foster international cooperation, opening new prospects for the citizens of both states on Nov.8, reported the Kazakh embassy in Italy.

Yerbolat Sembayev, the Kazakh Ambassador to Malta and San Marino and Luca Beccari, the Secretary of State of San Marino for Foreign Affairs, International Economic Cooperation, and Telecommunications signed an agreement on mutual visa exemption on Nov. 8. Photo credit: gov.kz.

As per the agreement, citizens of the two countries are exempt from visa requirements for single or multiple trips for tourism, business, and other purposes, provided the stay does not exceed 90 days within 180 days.

The agreement will come into force 30 days after the last written notification is received through diplomatic channels, confirming the completion of the necessary domestic procedures for its implementation.


Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, YouTube and Tiktok!

Most Recent Stories
 View More »