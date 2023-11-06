Kazakhstan and China Boost Economic Ties and Tourism Prospects

ASTANA – Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov discussed bilateral economic and trade cooperation with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Nov. 4 during his working visit to Shanghai, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

Smailov stressed Kazakhstan’s commitment to reinforcing the bonds of friendship, good neighborly relations, and a strategic partnership with China.

He also emphasized the constructive influence of the personal and amicable ties between the leadership of both countries.

China stands as one of Kazakhstan’s major trade partners. Last year, the bilateral relations witnessed a 35% increase in mutual trade, reaching a record-breaking $24.2 billion. The dynamic growth has continued this year, with mutual trade surging by another 21%.

A visa-free regime, set to become effective on Nov. 10, exempts citizens of both countries from visa requirements for private affairs, tourism, medical treatment, international transit, and business purposes. It grants visa-free access for up to 30 calendar days from the date of crossing the border, with a cumulative total of 90 calendar days within any 180-day period.

According to Smailov, it will significantly enhance business contacts, simplify trade procedures, boost mutual investments, and promote tourism between Kazakhstan and China.

“It marks a new chapter in our relations and is particularly relevant in light of the upcoming Kazakh Year of Tourism in China. I believe this measure will make travel for our citizens more accessible and strengthen our ties even further,” said Smailov.

He expressed the Kazakh government’s readiness to exert all necessary efforts for the progressive development of cooperation with China.

Li Keqiang, in turn, highlighted the productive and multifaceted cooperation between China and Kazakhstan, which has successfully withstood the challenges of the rapidly changing international landscape.

“The leaders of our countries have outlined priority tasks and directions for the further development of our relations. We are ready to work with Kazakh colleagues to translate these high-level agreements into practical actions. This cooperation is expected to have a positive impact on the living standards of our people,” he said.