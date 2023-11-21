Kazakh President to Participate in Collective Security Council Session This Week

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will participate in the Collective Security Council session of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), scheduled for Nov. 23 in Minsk, reported the Akorda press service.

At the previous CSTO Summit in Yerevan, the Presidents called for a “joint collective search for a formula for peace.”

On Nov. 24, President Tokayev will pay a working visit to Baku to take part in the summit of the United Nations Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA).