Kazakh President to Participate in Collective Security Council Session This Week

By Staff Report in International on 21 November 2023

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will participate in the Collective Security Council session of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), scheduled for Nov. 23 in Minsk, reported the Akorda press service.

Photo credit: Akorda.

At the previous CSTO Summit in Yerevan, the Presidents called for a “joint collective search for a formula for peace.”

On Nov. 24, President Tokayev will pay a working visit to Baku to take part in the summit of the United Nations Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA).


