Kazakh Officers Teach Foreign Students Civilian Protection Principles

ASTANA – Kazakh military instructors teach foreign students the principles of civilian protection through a training course certified by the United Nations (UN), Kazakhstan Peace Operations Center’s (KAZCENT) press service reported on Nov. 6.

The course launched at the KAZCENT under the theme Comprehensive Protection of Civilians aims to familiarize students with safeguarding civilians in UN peacekeeping operations and explain the process of planning, organizing, and ensuring the security of vulnerable population groups.

Military students from the armed forces of China, the Czech Republic, France, Iran, Japan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and Kazakhstan’s law enforcement agencies will study the rights and duties of peacekeepers in protecting the population for two weeks.

They will also explore the concept and role of all components of a UN mission mandated to protect civilians.

KAZCENT instructors and representatives of the UN Office in Kazakhstan will clarify why protecting civilians is a top priority in UN peacekeeping efforts and how the inability to protect civilians can impact the overall credibility of the UN mission.

Course director Major Arman Tastanbekov said the KAZCENT has been conducting this UN-certified course for over a year, with all materials developed and approved by the Joint Training Service of the UN Department of Peace Operations.

The classes take place in a newly opened conference center through a mix of presentations, videos, group discussions, and scenario-based exercises.

To prepare for work in multidisciplinary UN missions, groups solve tasks based on mixed scenarios and present their solutions at plenary sessions.

Upon completion of the course, students will receive UN certificates that confirm their preparation to partake in UN missions with a mandate to protect civilians.