Kazakh Musicians Enchant Brazilian Audience at National Theater in Brasilia

ASTANA — Kazakh classical musicians Amir Tebenikhin (piano) and Aiken Aitbay (violin) performed a concert titled Sounds of the Great Steppe in South America at the National Theater Plínio Marcos in Brasilia, marking the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Brazil on Nov. 21.

The musical extravaganza was organized with the collaborative efforts of the Embassy of Kazakhstan and the government of the Federal District.

The Claudio Santoro National Symphony Orchestra performing with these talented Kazakh artists showcased the rich tapestry of Kazakh musical culture to Brazilian and international audiences.

The repertoire was a blend of modern Kazakh compositions by Adil Bestybayev, Kuat Shildebaev, and Raushan Kali, interspersed with the masterpieces of Brazilian composer Carlos Gomez and the renowned Pyotr Tchaikovsky. The Brazilian spectators, appreciating the virtuosity of the Kazakh musicians, showered them with prolonged applause.

The renditions of contemporary Kazakh pieces such as “Kara-kemer” and “Voice of Asia” left an indelible mark on the local audience, captivating the hearts of classical music fans in Brazil. Noteworthy was the premiere of “Universal’s Song,” a composition by Kazakh female composer Raushan Kali, adding an extra layer of novelty and artistic flair to the evening.

This is not the first time Brazilian audiences have been enchanted by Kazakh musical talent. Last year, the Kazakh trio “FORTE-TRIO” played to a full house at the same esteemed venue, establishing a musical bridge between Kazakhstan and Brazil that continues to resonate with audiences on both sides.