Kazakh Foreign Minister Takes Part in South Korea-Central Asia Cooperation Forum

ASTANA – Kazakh delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu took part in the 16th meeting of the South Korea-Central Asia Cooperation Forum in Ashgabat on Nov. 1, reported the ministry’s press service.

Foreign ministers from Korea, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan attended the meeting.

The sides addressed cooperation in transport and logistics, healthcare and medicine, climate change and environmental protection, information and communication technologies, education and science, and tourism.

The counterparts outlined their countries’ priorities and the interaction prospects between the Central Asian states and Korea.

Nurtleu said Kazakhstan commends the forum’s contribution to the development of mutually beneficial cooperation between the countries of Central Asia and Korea.

“Effective promotion of our common broad agenda will contribute to increasing the global competitiveness of the region’s countries,” said Nurtleu.

Following the event, the parties signed a joint statement of the Central Asian countries and Korea.

On the forum’s sidelines, Nurtleu met with Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin to discuss bilateral cooperation and interaction in a multilateral format.

The parties praised the political, trade, and investment cooperation between the two countries. In 2022, trade turnover exceeded $6 billion, and the volume of Korean investments in the Kazakh economy reached $1.5 billion.

Nurtleu also met with President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov in Ashgabat.

During the talks, Berdimuhamedov praised the high level of bilateral interaction, the deepening of strategic partnership, the development of sustainable political dialogue at the highest levels, and the effective exchange of the two countries in a bilateral format and within the international and regional organizations.