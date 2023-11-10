Kazakh Football Museum Unveils its Legacy: Triumph in Preserving 110 Years of Sports History

ASTANA — The Kazakh Football Museum opened its doors on Nov. 4 at the House of Football in Astana, marking the 110th anniversary of Kazakh football and aiming to preserve its rich history while promoting domestic football.

Various dignitaries attended the event, including students from Football Club Astana’s football center, heads of the country’s football clubs, veterans of Kazakhstan football, coaches and players from the national football team. The museum’s creation involved a dedicated group collecting exhibits, information, and documentary data from across the country, dating back to the founding of football clubs like Yarysh, SSK, and Olympus in Semey in 1913.

Adlet Barmenkulov, President of the Kazakhstan Football Federation (KFF), received a special cup and a letter of gratitude from the International Sports Press Association (AIPS). Presenting the award, Ilyas Omarov, an AIPS Asia executive committee member, praised the museum’s harmonious opening coinciding with the 110th anniversary of Kazakh football. Omarov shared a quote from science fiction writer Robert Sheckley, stating that “eyes enjoy the beauty, but the legs suffer from it,” encapsulating the spirit of the football museum.

“This expression perfectly characterizes the spirit of the football museum. Let me take this opportunity to wish Kazakh football new fantastic moments that will be reflected in this wonderful museum,” said Omarov.

The Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) President Gianni Infantino conveyed a congratulatory message, recalling his recent visit to Kazakhstan and witnessing the country’s remarkable passion and love for football.

“There is no doubt that this museum will contribute to paying tribute to the 110 years of football history in your country, a history rich in emotions, exploits and personalities, as well as to all those who keep our sport alive in your country, who have contributed and continue to contribute to this priceless heritage. To all the players, amateurs and professionals, the match officials, the clubs, the regional and national authorities, to all the volunteers, as well as the supporters and all the boys and girls, men and women, who believe in the beauty and positive impact of football, a sport that unites us all, and who will keep on writing the history of football in the country,” Infantino said.

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) President Aleksandr Čeferin emphasized that the museum’s opening demonstrates the national association’s positive development, solidifying its authority among UEFA member associations.

“Your participation in UEFA club competitions and the growing success of the national team demonstrates the progress of the association at all levels, which has the potential to compete at the highest levels of European football with complete pride,” Čeferin said.

During the ceremony, the KFF presented letters of gratitude to key contributors to the museum’s creation and collection, including Kazakh sports journalist Alim Anapyanov, sports historian Stanislav Sarsekov, and Aigul Segizbayeva, the daughter of Kazakh football legend, who generously shared items from their personal collections related to the history of Kazakh football.

Nurlan Erezhepov, President of the Federation and chairman of the commission, highlighted the museum’s significance as a repository of achievements and artifacts, encapsulating over a century of football development on the territory of modern Kazakhstan.