Foreign Ministers of Central Asia Review Interaction Within OSCE

ASTANA – The forum of Central Asia’s Foreign Ministers and the Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), which took place for the first time in this format on Oct. 31 in Ashgabat, addressed crucial aspects of cooperation between the states within the OSCE, reported the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

The forum was attended by Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov, Turkmen Foreign Minister Raşit Meredow, Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin, Kyrgyz Ambassador to Turkmenistan Azizbek Madmarov and OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid.

The participants focused on strengthening border security measures, preventing cross-border threats, enhancing regional interconnectedness, and jointly mitigating the effects of climate change.

Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu emphasized Kazakhstan’s readiness to contribute to the strengthening of the OSCE and provide assistance in overcoming any difficulties the organization may face.

Nurtleu highlighted the OSCE’s unique approach to consensus-based decision-making, which distinguishes it from many other organizations.

Touching on regional stability, the forum participants called on the OSCE to support all efforts to prevent a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. In this regard, Kazakhstan supports the establishment of the United Nations Regional Center for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty.

Speaking about transport and logistics cooperation, the parties recognized the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route as a catalyst for trade and investment collaboration between Asia and Europe. Kazakhstan, therefore, advocates for an expanded partnership with European countries within the Trans-European Transport Network project.

The participants agreed that Central Asia, with its unique transport capabilities, serves as a bridge that connects remote markets.

Kazakhstan urged the parties to support President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s initiative to establish a project office for Central Asian countries on climate and green energy in Almaty.

The ministers discussed the preparations for the upcoming OSCE Ministerial Meeting, scheduled to take place at the end of this year in Skopje, North Macedonia.