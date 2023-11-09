Five Unique Experiences to Try in Astana This Weekend

ASTANA — This weekend, the Kazakh capital promises an exciting array of events that cater to diverse interests, making it an ideal time for residents and visitors to immerse themselves in the city’s cultural and recreational offerings.

Aquamarine: The Water Circus on Nov. 11

The world-renowned Moscow Circus presents its spectacular Water Circus show, Aquamarine, at the Capital Circus in Astana. Featuring cutting-edge nanotechnology, the world’s only transforming arena, a thousand fountains, and a rain curtain under the circus dome, the show combines three elements – earth, water, and fire.

Moscow Circus performers will astound the audience with acrobatic stunts, colorful aerial acts and exotic bird and animal training. The beloved clown of the Moscow Circus, Dmitry Shindrov, will lift the spirits of both children and adults on Tsvetnoy Boulevard. Take advantage of this mesmerizing, inspiring, astonishing, and joyful spectacle for all ages.

Venue: Capital Circus; 5, Kabanbay Batryr Street. Tickets are available here.

Theme Tour: Art is Fascinating on Nov. 11

Discover the magical world of theater and concert art in Kazakhstan on a unique excursion. Look behind the scenes of the Kazakh State Academic Musical Drama Theatre named after K. Kuanyshbayev and the Central Concert Hall. You will be immersed in the world of architectural sophistication and unique technological solutions, embodied in the iconic cultural heritage buildings of the Kazakh capital. Book an excursion to enter the world of theater and music, where every corner is filled with the spirit of beauty and inspiration.

For just $17.3, your ticket includes a knowledgeable guide, transportation, a curated excursion itinerary, and entrance tickets. The tour begins at the Kazakh State Academic Musical Drama Theatre named after K. Kuanyshbayev.

Contact +7 705 190 03 45 via WhatsApp for more information and to purchase tickets.

VTB League Match: Astana vs Uralmash on Nov. 12

Seize the opportunity to witness a basketball match in the VTB United League, where the Astana basketball team will take on Uralmash, the ambitious newcomer of the league from Yekaterinburg. Marked by notable success, the game of the opposing team foreshadows a real sporting spectacle.

Venue: Saryarqa Cycle Track; 45A, Kabanbay Batyr Ave. Tickets are available here.

Premiere of the play “Cyrano de Bergerac” on Nov. 12

On the stage of the Russian drama theater named after M. Gorky, a classic production of the romantic drama “Cyrano de Bergerac” by Edmond Rostand will be directed by Sergey Fedotov, an Honored Artist and Worker of Art of Russia.

The director tries to preserve the spirit of 17th-century France: the color and light decoration of the scene evokes association with paintings by Flemish artists, while the costumes and decorations convey the atmosphere of the works of that era.

Venue: Russian drama theatre named after M. Gorky; 11, Zheltoksan Street. Tickets are available here.

Garage Fest on Nov. 11-12

The autumn fair, Garage Fest, invites you to explore a variety of items such as candles, clothing, decor pieces, sweets, and more. Spend your weekend indulging in pleasant shopping, supporting local businesses, and enjoying a lineup of DJs. Additionally, a charitable lottery will be held to raise funds for animal shelters.

Venue: Keruen Shopping Mall (third floor); 9, Dostyk Street.