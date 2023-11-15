Exhibition of Polish Photographer Features Kazakhstan’s Beauties in Astana

ASTANA – A personal exhibition of Justyna Całczyńska, a Polish traveler and photographer, was unveiled in Astana, featuring 30 photographs depicting the landscapes and attractions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reported on Nov. 12.

Having visited around 50 countries, Całczyńska lives in Kazakhstan, teaching the Polish language. She traveled across more than half of the country in a relatively short time, yet aspiring to see more.

Całczyńska shared that Kazakhstan has a lot of exciting and beautiful places, which, unfortunately, are not listed in the offers of local travel agencies. Once, she even rode a bicycle across the steppe to see the mesmerizing landscapes by herself.

The exhibition, entitled My Kazakhstan and organized by the public association Polska Jedność, culminated the annual cycle Days of Adolf Yanushkevich, featuring lectures, a book exhibition, knowledge competitions, and a gala event celebrating Poland’s Independence Day.

According to organizers, the cycle’s author, Całczyńska, continues the work of her legendary compatriot Yanushkevich, a Polish exile who once also admired the Kazakh people and the steppe.

The A1 format photographs showcase views of Astana, Almaty, Pavlodar, Mangystau, Kokshetau, and the famous lakes of Burabay, Issyk, Bayanaul, Turkistan, and Shymkent.

The exhibition also includes a block dedicated to the Kazakh Poles, with a central photograph depicting the monument to Abai Kunanbaiuly, whose works mean a lot to the photographer.

“For me, Kazakhstan is more than just its people, nature, and cities. It is also Abai, whose works are very close to me. Wherever I go, I always find something connected with him – a street, a portrait, books, monuments and even towns [Abai in the Karagandy region],” she said.

The exposition will run for a month with free admission at Kazakhstan’s only Public Polonia Library in Astana.