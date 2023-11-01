EU Delegation in Kazakhstan Hosts European Film Festival in Astana

ASTANA – The European Union’s (EU) delegation in Kazakhstan is organizing the European Film Festival, taking place from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2 in the Kazakh capital, the delegation’s press service reported on Oct. 23.

The delegation chose to screen four European films for students at Nazarbayev University, Maqsut Narikbayev University and Astana International University this year. These fresh movies reflect the young generation’s dreams, relationships, and ambitions, presenting a light and modern perspective.

These movies are winners and nominees of prestigious international film festivals involving collaborations. Each screening is accompanied by discussions and games, with the participation of EU Ambassador to Kazakhstan Kestutis Jankauskas, the ambassadors of EU member states, and the students of universities.

The film marathon opened with a joint production of Portugal, Spain, and France – “My Grandfather’s Demons,” a winner of the best animated film award at the 2023 Goya Awards.

According to Portugal’s Ambassador to Kazakhstan Maria de Fátima Mendes, this film, selected to open the festival, served as a reminder to think about important matters in life, touching upon topics such as healing, revenge, friendship, water, and the contrast between rural and city living.