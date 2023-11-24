Diverse Cultural Experiences Await in Astana

ASTANA — The vibrant capital of Kazakhstan is gearing up for a series of exciting events that promise to captivate and engage residents and visitors. From mesmerizing exhibitions to insightful lectures and stunning operatic performances, the city’s cultural scene is thriving. Let’s take a closer look at some of the upcoming events that are set to enrich the cultural tapestry of Astana.

Art Exhibition: Focus of Attention on Nov. 25

The Art Gallery Has Sanat is pleased to invite you to the exhibition Focus of Attention by the talented modern Kazakh artist Evgenia Grekina. Focus of Attention is a project in the style of modern art. It is an experimental therapeutic exposition, highlighting actual problems of stress, emotional burnout and information overload.

Contact this number for more information, +7 778 708 91 16.

Address: Has Sanat Art Gallery; 14, Konayev Street.

Manhwa: Korean Comics Lecture on Nov. 25

Delve into the fascinating world of Korean comics with the lecture on manhwa by Concept Art lecture. Manhwa, a special kind of comic book from Korea, has recently gained popularity around the world. Its characteristic feature is a vivid depiction of emotions and dynamic scenes enriching the story with deep feelings. Korean manhwa writers are known for their unique styles, which make every work recognizable.

Explore the rich history and unique storytelling techniques that have made Korean comics a global phenomenon. This event is a treat for comic book enthusiasts and an opportunity to gain insights into the cultural nuances that shape this vibrant and dynamic art form.

Address: Concept Art lecture hall; 5, Kerey Zhanibek Khandar Street. Participation requires prior registration by link.

Opera-ballet “Kalkaman — Mamyr” on Nov 25-26.

Immerse yourself in the world of classical performing arts with the “Kalkaman — Mamyr” opera-ballet performance. Kalkaman and Mamyr for Kazakh people are just like Romeo and Juliet for the British. Kalkaman-Mamyr is a story about a young tragic love where traditions and customs keep the two lovers apart. The plot is worthy of being embodied both in the form of opera and ballet.

This production is a bold experiment of composer Balnur Kydyrbek. The main roles are given to opera artists, while the ballet supplements the main plot. The dance helps the audience to better understand the feelings of the characters and to empathize with them.

Venue: Astana Opera; 1, Konayev Street. Tickets are available on astanaopera.kz

K-Maestro Exhibition on Nov. 25-26

The Korean Cultural Centre of the Embassy of Korea invites you to visit the exhibition of Korean traditional art K-Maestro, which combines Korean traditional arts with traditional music. The exhibition will feature expositions on madyp, the Korean traditional craft art of knots, and decorative metal products.

Address: Nur Alem Future Energy Museum; 55/13, Mangilik El Ave.

“Gauhartas” musical drama on Nov. 4

“Gauhartas” is a musical drama that unravels the secrets of a simple family in the Kazakh steppe, spanning from 1975 to the present day. The story centers around two brothers: Tastan, brought up in a strict environment, and Kairken, nurtured with warmth and affection. Their relationship becomes strained and complex with the entry of Saltanat, a bride with a melodious voice and gentle nature.

More than just a narrative about familial bonds, “Gauhartas” weaves two poignant love tales. One showcases Saltanat’s devotion to her husband, Tastan, while the other paints a picture of Kairken’s deep, unspoken affection for Saltanat, who is destined to become his sister-in-law.

Venue: Musical Theatre of Young Spectators; 47B, Omarov Street. Tickets are available here.