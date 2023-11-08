Dimash Kudaibergen Meets UNOG Director-General in Geneva 

ASTANA – World-famous Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen met with the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva (UNOG) Tatiana Valovaya on Nov. 6 to address the role of well-known personalities in promoting universal human values, reported the permanent mission of Kazakhstan to the UN in Geneva.

“When words cease to have the effect, music can reach people’s hearts,” said Kudaibergen, according to the permanent mission’s press release. Speaking about his musical projects, he underlined the importance of strengthening the ideas of peace and understanding.

The Kazakh singer toured the Palais des Nations, the second largest UN center after the headquarters in New York. He viewed the Geneva Library and UN Archives and even peeked into one of the organization’s multilateral sessions.

He also visited the Palais Wilson, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, and the headquarters of the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

“I learned more about Kazakhstan’s priority areas of work on the Geneva platform,” he wrote in his Instagram post.

As part of his meeting with Kazakhstan’s Permanent Representative to the UN and other international organizations in Geneva Yerlan Alimbayev, Kudaibergen talked to the staff of the diplomatic mission and their families.