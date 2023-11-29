Defense Ministry Reports on Kazakhstan’s Preparedness for Hybrid Threats

ASTANA – The Kazakh Ministry of Defense discussed the nation’s readiness for hybrid wars, following President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s directive, Kazinform reported on Nov. 28.

The ministry noted ongoing efforts to enhance the potential and capabilities of units established in Kazakhstan’s Armed Forces to counter information-psychological and cyber threats.

“In response to hybrid warfare, state bodies and organizations of the country’s military organization are taking adequate countermeasures against political-diplomatic, economic, legal, informational, ideological, and other non-military means aimed at destabilizing the situation in Kazakhstan,” the ministry stated.

The ministry informed about initiating combat training with other military units and formations to coordinate actions and exchange practical experience in executing special operations.

These changes provide ample opportunities for training of military personnel to enhance their combat capability and effectively use available forces and means.