Chinese Airlines to Increase Flights to Kazakhstan to 30 Weekly Next Year

ASTANA – The number of flights operated by Chinese airlines to Kazakhstan will increase to 30 per week on existing and new air routes during the spring-summer navigation period next year, the Civil Aviation Committee reported on Nov. 24.

As was announced at a meeting between the committee’s Acting Chairman Timur Tlegenov and Chinese air carriers, China Southern Airlines will open flights on the new route Almaty-Beijing with a frequency of three flights per week starting Jan. 23 next year.

If demand rises, the company would consider increasing the number of flights on existing routes from Almaty to Urumqi and Xi’an and from Astana to Urumqi from the spring-summer season of 2024.

In December, Loong Airlines plans to increase the number of flights on the Almaty-Hangzhou route from three to four a week. The carrier also contemplates raising flight frequency to seven per week and launching flights on the air routes Astana-Hangzhou, Astana-Chengdu, and Almaty-Chengdu next year.

Air China is considering increasing the number of flights from two to three per week on the Astana-Xi’an-Beijing route and operating a third flight directly between the two capitals without landing in Xi’an.