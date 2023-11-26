Astana Ballet to Embark on Grand Tour to Geneva in December 

ASTANA – The Astana Ballet theater team sets off for a grand tour to Switzerland. On Dec. 15-17, ballet artists from Kazakhstan will present the “Carmen Suite” and “The Arcana of Fate” one-act performances, as well as “The Heritage of the Great Steppe” gala concert in the Batiment des Forces Motrices theater in Geneva, according to the Astana Ballet’s press release.

“Going on tour to Switzerland, we thought about the best pieces, which have already won recognition from the world public. Geneva is a completely new city for us from a creative point of view. It is very exciting and, at the same time, very responsible to perform on the stage of the famous cultural center,” said Astana Ballet Director Alexandr Sovostyanov.

The tour, in his opinion, is an “exchange of experience and cultural traditions.” Its organization was supported by the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Information.

The Swiss audience will be given an opportunity to explore the masterpieces of Kazakh national and modern choreographic art, which will be accompanied by a symphony orchestra.

“We chose ‘Carmen Suite,’ our iconic performance. In addition, we wanted to show our own product. I hope all our performances will be a success, which they certainly deserve,” said Sovostyanov.

Astana Ballet will first feature “Carmen Suite,” a unique gem of the ballet art of the 20th century, the tragic life story of the love triangle. Freedom-loving, flamboyant, and passionate Carmen is a source of inspiration for many ballet dancers. Choreographed by Alberto Alonso, it will be performed to the music of Georges Bizet and Rodion Shchedrin.

The second part of the evening will present “The Arcana of Fate”’ ballet, which will be staged by the Astana Ballet chief choreographer Mukaram Avakhri. Accompanied by the music of Kazakh singer Karina Abdullina, it is described by the theater’s website as “a colorful and multifaceted interpretation of the world picture.”

The staging consists of 22 stories on Tarot’s mystical symbolism. The idea is to reveal fundamental truths and great knowledge the Arcana system is concealing. The symbolism encoded in Tarot cards is a treasure trove of human wisdom on the way to self-knowledge.

The closing part, “The Heritage of Great Steppe” national choreography, is a bold and exquisite statement of deep ethnographic representation of the country’s national identity in the universal language of dance. It narrates the lifestyle of nomads, stories about seasons and nature of the Kazakh steppes.

Constructed in 1886, the Geneva-based Batiment des Forces Motrices theater served as a power station on the Rhone River, symbolizing the city’s rapid industrial growth at the end of the 19th century. Today, it is a home for world-renowned theater plays, operas, and concerts, and the heart of cultural diplomacy.